Shaker Candlestand Brings Big Money For Marion - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MARION, MASS. — On Saturday, April 15, Marion Antique Auctions sent nearly 550 lots across its auction block in its “Spring Splendor” sale. Earning the distinction of “top lot” was a circa 1840 Shaker cherry wood circular stand with tripod spider base. Made at Mount Lebanon Shaker Village in New Lebanon, N.Y., the stand retained a natural finish, a #14 label and stood 25½ inches tall with a 17½-inch diameter top. Estimated at $3/5,000, the stand earned $31,200, including buyer’s premium, from a private collector from Michigan bidding against several collectors of Shaker furniture. The sale was more than 93 percent sold and featured nearly 100 lots of wicker furniture from the collection of Mary Jean McLaughlin. A more extensive recap of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.