OAKLAND, CALIF. – Clars Auction Gallery’s April 19 sale of art, furniture, Asian works of art and jewelry included pieces from the Tiburon, Calif., estate of the actor Robin Williams and the estate of venture capital firm partner, Frank J. Caulfield. Going to the head of the sale when it realized $36,900 was a Seventh Century BCE Greek Corinthian-form bronze helmet from the Caulfield estate. It had been estimated at $20/40,000. For more information, www.clars.com.