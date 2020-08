Seventeenth Century Indo-Portuguese Cabinet Stands Tallest For The Pedestal

HENLEY-ON-THAMES, U.K. – Leading a sale of nearly 300 lots offered by The Pedestal on July 28 was a Seventeenth Century Indo-Portuguese teak, ebony and ivory standing cabinet that more than doubled its low estimate to sell for $20,850. It was purchased by a European buyer, bidding on the phone, who had never previously bought from The Pedestal. The sale was conducted at a new venue for The Pedestal: the Old Dairy at Stonor Park, which has been the home of the Stonor family for more than 850 years and is one of the oldest family homes still lived in today.