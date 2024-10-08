Setting The Table With Grogan—Asian Antiques & Silverware Lead September Sale

Review By Kiersten Busch

BOSTON — Grogan & Company closed its September auction series with a Silver and Decorative Arts auction, which took place on September 26. The sale offered nearly 200 lots of decorative art, fine art, furniture, Asian art and antiques, jewelry and collectibles. Garnering an 88 percent sell-through rate, the sale finished with a $336,437 total.

“The top lots showed the continued demand for quality: the unique, the rare, the importance of provenance; our buyers are really discerning. When we have specific, special things — like you see in this sale — buyers are always right there,” shared Georgina C. Winthrop, company president, in a post-sale phone conversation.

Leading the day was a lot of five Chinese carved jade pendants, which sold for more than 10 times their high estimate, for a $46,875 finish. Dating from the Nineteenth and early Twentieth Centuries, the lot had provenance to the collection of a gentleman from Washington, DC; the set of five pendants descended through the family. For Winthrop, this lot was a great example of the joys of having an open auction: “So many people came to preview and bid in person on the jade. I’m proud of our reach on a lot like that.”

The second highest selling lot of the day was also of Chinese origin. Carving out a $15,000 finish was a lot of two Chinese carved jade figures from the Twentieth Century; both depicted seated deities. The set of two also had provenance to the Washington, DC, collection.

Moving down to Southeast Asia, a Japanese export silver and enamel tea service poured out at $9,375, near the high end of its $5/10,000 estimate. The set, which included a tea pot, hot water kettle, tea caddy, creamer, sugar bowl with tongs and a burner, originated from Sanju Saku, Yokohama, Japan, and had provenance by descent through a Massachusetts family.

Silver, according to Winthrop, did exceptionally well in the sale, with most silver lots sold, earning a 96 percent sell-through rate.

In particular, Gorham was well represented in the sale, with two lots from the Providence, R.I., makers landing in the top 10 best selling lots of the day. Earning $9,375 was a silver early or proto-Martelé covered tankard designed by William Christmas Codman and manufactured in 1897. According to the auction catalog, the 27.9 troy ounce tankard was most likely exhibited in the 1897 New York City Gorham exhibition. It had provenance to a Massachusetts collector and was featured in L.J. Pristo’s book Martelé: Gorham’s Nouveau Art Silver (Phoenix Publishing Group: Phoenix, 2002).

According to Winthrop, the tankard was purchased by the consignor to use as a desk ornament; they quickly realized its importance as a Martelé Gorham piece and turned to Grogan to sell them. “It sold to a big collector of Martelé Gorham — it is going to a happy home with other pieces like it,” explained Winthrop. “It’s always wonderful getting to continue the story of pieces like this.”

A Gorham 15-piece silver swan-form table set flapped its wings to $5,313. The lot was made in Providence in the early Twentieth Century and contained one elongated double-headed centerpiece, two molded bowls and 12 ring holders; they were all stamped “Gorham” on their bases and had provenance to a New York family.

Other silver that excelled included a 126-piece William Spratling flatware service in the Amarres pattern, weighing approximately 206 troy ounces in total. Made in Mexico circa 1980, the set had provenance to a Massachusetts family and were all marked “TS-24.” The winning bidder set their table for $10,625. Another set of William Spratling flatware, also in the Amarres pattern, sold for $9,375, while a Tiffany & Co., service in the English King pattern sold for $6,875.

Grogan & Company will conduct its Fine Art and Fine Jewelry sales over two consecutive days on November 2-3.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, 617-720-2020 or www.groganco.com.