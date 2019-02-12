Setter And Her Six Pups Bark Up Top Lot At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — A warmhearted scene by Edmund Henry Osthaus (American, 1858–1928) was the top lot of Doyle’s Dogs in Art sale February 13. At 30 by 40 inches, “The First Lesson — A Setter And Her Six Pups” took $62,500 against a $50,000 high estimate. The work featured a mother guiding her enthusiastic litter as they “tree” a couple of birds in a bush. The oil on canvas came from a private Texas collection.

Watch for a full sale review in a future issue.