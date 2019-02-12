Setter And Her Six Pups Bark Up Top Lot At Doyle

-
-
Auction Gallery of the Palm Beaches MARCH ESTATES AUCTION
Mar 02-02, 2019Applebrook Auctions Presents A HIGH END ESTATE AUCTION
Feb 21-21, 2019
-
Published: February 18, 2019
NEW YORK CITY — A warmhearted scene by Edmund Henry Osthaus (American, 1858–1928) was the top lot of Doyle’s Dogs in Art sale February 13. At 30 by 40 inches, “The First Lesson — A Setter And Her Six Pups” took $62,500 against a $50,000 high estimate. The work featured a mother guiding her enthusiastic litter as they “tree” a couple of birds in a bush. The oil on canvas came from a private Texas collection.
Watch for a full sale review in a future issue.
Copley Posts $2.3 Million Winter Sale
February 18, 2019
Spenger’s Diamond, Japanese Vase Attract Headlines, Bids For Clars
February 18, 2019
Heritage Auctions’ Vintage Comics Auctions Hit $58.5 Million In 2018
February 12, 2019
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036