Set Of Four Republic Period Panels Brings $190,000 At Smith’s

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Far exceeding the presale estimate, a set of four framed Chinese painted porcelain panels, signed Zhu Shan Ba Yu, realized $190,000 at William A. Smith’s Post-Labor Day Sale on September 6. The circa 1930 Republic period panels, each with scenes depicting elders and children, included extensive verses in Chinese characters. The sale included a large selection of American paintings, fine jewelry and period furniture. The second highest price of the day, an unsigned portrait of a Native American, also far exceeded the estimate, realizing $54,000. It had come in on a free appraisal day and both the delighted consignor and buyer were present in the gallery. A Federal period Southern inlaid cherry sugar chest led the offerings of American furniture, selling for $19,200. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive report will appear in a future issue.