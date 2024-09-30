Set Of Five Chinese Jade Pendants Carve Way To Top At Grogan

BOSTON — Grogan & Company closed its September auction series with a Silver and Decorative Arts auction, which took place on September 26. The sale offered just under 200 lots of decorative art, fine art, furniture, Asian art and antiques, jewelry and collectibles. Leading the day was a lot of five Chinese carved jade pendants, which sold for more than ten times their high estimate, for a $46,875 finish, with premium. Dating from the Nineteenth and early Twentieth Centuries, the lot had provenance to the collection of a gentleman from Washington, DC; the set of five pendants descended through the family. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.