Serious Bling At Ahler’s & Ogletree - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: January 17, 2023
ATLANTA, GA. — Ahler’s & Ogletree presented the Collection of Joel A. Katz at auction on January 12, offering almost 600 lots at no reserve. The queen of the sale was an 18K yellow gold and diamond Metiers d’Art Lady Kalla woman’s watch from Vacheron Constantin. Weighing approximately 30 carats, the manually winding watch was bricked with emerald-cut diamonds in the bracelet and surrounding the diamond-faced dial. At $62,000 the watch was also the highest selling jewelry lot, a category which performed well in the sale and will receive further review in an upcoming issue.
January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023
