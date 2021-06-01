Sensational Springfield Extravaganza Draws 20,000

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO – Jenkins Show Management – led by Janie Murphy and the Jenkins Family – celebrated the recovery from Covid-19 shutdowns with an outstanding four-day weekend, May 13-16, at Clark County Fairgrounds. The Springfield Extravaganza Antiques and Collectibles Show had more than 2,000 exhibitors and new records for attendance on Thursday and Friday, with continued strong numbers of shoppers Saturday and Sunday.

The shopping began Thursday with the line-up of exhibiting dealers at that morning’s first light. The dealers, who were waiting to pull into their assigned spaces, opened their trucks, vans and cars to show what was on the top of their loads and sold to hundreds of early sunrise shoppers. This action continued until the buildings opened for approximately 600 exhibitors to unload inside. At 4 pm, the buildings closed and then outside dealers, those in tents on the grounds, moved into place and again were joined by anxious shoppers picking away at the collections. This busy shopping activity continued late that afternoon and early evening, resuming Friday morning when three-day passes were sold, from 7 am until noon.

Regular admission began at noon Friday and continued through the weekend.

Sales were good all four days with near record numbers of shoppers each day who came with purpose: to find that certain something and buy for the home.

Russ Lintner, a Columbus area dealer, sold very well on the line, with furniture, antique stoneware and quilts going quickly. He went home to pick up more inventory to finish the weekend.

Country Folks, Ledington, Mich., sold eight pieces of furniture before the weekend was over. They also did well with Nineteenth Century household accessories.

Styles from the last 300 years in America were well represented, particularly that from the Twentieth Century. Cynthia Pennington, Columbus, Ohio, sold Art Deco and Moderne collections. A neighbor on the field sold several tuxedo sofas with accompanying chairs.

Greeneville, Tenn., dealer Global Swap Shop trades in large advertising pieces, store and shop signs touting most everything from tires and gasoline to bourbon and soft drinks.

Set-ups were not fancy; most dealers were of the mindset to “just get it all out there.” Bobby Syebold, Naples, Fla., filled his tent and half the pavement in front with everything he was able to get onto his truck, mixing purpose and style.

Many of the exhibitors were showing large collections of small things from early in the 1800s. Doug Supinger, Ann Arbor, Mich., offered a collection of iron ware for the kitchen. Sherry Spehar, Brighton, Mich., sold from her collection of redware, stoneware and early toys.

Easter Hill Antiques, Sharon Conn., was there with Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century furniture and accessories. Sales of furniture were very good, as well as for antique quilts.

Steve Jenkins, the show’s owner, just loves the interfacing and activity of having a booth filled with antiques, which allows him to have a dialogue with customers. His sales were also good and he sold a variety of small antique art pieces and furniture.

After the show, Jenkins said, “It was very gratifying to see all the participation from exhibiting dealers and the public, who seemed to really have a great time. We had more than 2,000 exhibitors, and a near record-breaking crowd, more than 20,000 visitors and that does not count the returns from the early four-day ticket holders. We are pleased that people seemed willing to deal with Covid restrictions, which were primarily wearing a mask.” He added that most dealers have already booked for the September show.

The next Springfield Extravaganza Antiques and Collectibles show will take place September 16-19. Thursday is shopping the line from first light, with early buying Friday, from 7 am to noon, with regular admission noon to the closing at 6 pm. Saturday is 8 am to 5 pm and 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday. Outside dealers and food vendors may keep later hours.

Clark County Fairgrounds is at 4401 South Charleston Pike. For additional information, www.springfieldantiqueshow.com or 937-325-0053.