NEW ORLEANS — The top lot of Neal Auction’s July 8–9 sale was an Ida Rittenberg Kohlmeyer mixed media painting, “Semiotic 86-6,” 1986, that sold just over high estimate to bring $36,600. The vibrant, mostly turquoise, painting featuring the artist’s signature vocabulary of glyphs, is a break from the grid system she employed in the 1970s and early 1980s to float across the canvas in a cacophony of shapes and colors.

A complete report on the auction will follow in an upcoming edition.