ST LOUIS, MO. – Topping the 329-lot “Historic Saint Louis & Mississippi River Valley Auction” conducted by Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers on December 12 was “Midsummer Day” by Fred Greene Carpenter (American, 1882-1965). The 1915 oil on canvas interior genre scene, which depicted three female figures, one a nude, realized $48,000 and sold to a long-time Selkirk client in the St Louis area, who was bidding over the phone. Competition for the work, which had been exhibited at the Saint Louis Art Museum in both 1982 and 1984, came from five other phone bidders, a bidder in the salesroom, and multiple online bidders on the Invaluable and LiveAuctioneers platforms. The price set a new record for the artist, a Midwest Impressionist whose works are considered a document of time for the region.

