By Antiques And The Arts Weekly Editorial Staff, Photos Courtesy Of The Auction Houses

Both summer and the warm-weather auction season got off to a good start inside auction halls around the United States as sales traditionally conducted around Memorial Day weekend assembled state treasures, personal collections and the rare oddity to cross the block. Here are some notable items auctioned at sales that were conducted around the weekend.

LAS VEGAS – The weekend action continued at Morphy’s on May 27-28 with a coin-op and gambling auction that saw a five-cent and 25-cent mixed Caille Double Eclipse and Big 6 floor model slot machine, circa 1904, go out at $126,000. This early version is highly desirable to collectors and is probably the best example of Victorian art in a slot machine. The large center casting features winged griffins and a reclining nude. The quartersawn oak cabinet has beautiful details including appliques, bead molding and fluted corner columns. The machine benefited from an early restoration and pays and plays properly. For information, 877-968-8880 or www.morphyauctions.com.

WOLCOTTVILLE, IND. – Strawser Auction Group’s four-day sale featured a rare US Civil War cavalry artillery sword with its original scabbard and belt. Fetching $2,832, the sword featured a cast scaled grip handle with a steel blade and appeared in good condition. The leather and brass scabbard attached to the belt with brass buttons showed an eagle and crossed cannons. The auction saw more than 2,000 lots cross the block and included majolica, jewelry, pottery, glass and antiques. For more information, www.strawserauctions.com or 260-854-2859.

ST LOUIS – An Edouard Cortes oil painting led Link Auction Galleries’ May 27 sale with spirited bidding that brought the work to $27,000. The painting featured a rainy yet colorful Parisian sunset scene filled with walkers on the sidewalk and car headlights reflecting off the busy road in front of the Arc de Triomphe. The piece measured 15 by 18½ inches. For more information, www.linkauctiongalleries.com or 314-454-6525.

BELLPORT, N.Y. – Virgil Pyles’ original illustration art “American Indian With Revolver” led Thos. Cornell Galleries, Ltd’s 600-lot Memorial Day sale. The 24-by-23-inch painting featured a four-member party of Indians with guns drawn in mid-celebration, one holding a rifle above his head and another shooting into the out-of-frame camp, in front of a large full moon in the background. The main subject in the foreground was mid-action, holding his revolver while looking off canvas. The piece surpassed the $1,200 high estimate to land at $3,000. For more information, 631-289-9505 or www.thoscornellauctions.com.

LAS VEGAS – A large Western Apache pictorial polychrome olla with lid, circa late Nineteenth Century, led Morphy Auctions’ Native American and Western auction on May 26. Finishing at $58,560 after 36 bids, the coiled basket was woven with devil’s claw, red yucca and willow fibers. Its design depicts stylized human and equine figures with chevron pattern. Red yucca root crosses are attached to dark diamond figures with horizontal zigzags. The lid has a large morning star center and small triangles around the rim. For information, 877-968-8880 or www.morphyauctions.com.

SCOTTS VALLEY, CALIF. – The California estates auction conducted by Robert Slawinski Auctioneers on May 29 was packed with fine art, jewelry, estate glass, garden sculpture and antique rifles. It was a framed brush painting by Chinese artist Zhang Daqian (1889-1983), that found the most favor, however, settling at $19,293, far above its $7/8,000 estimate. The painting measured 16¼ by 21¾ inches sight and overall 21Ã¼ by 27 inches. For information, 831-335-9000 or www.slawinski.com.

DORSET, VT. – Nathan Auction & Real Estate Inc had a great auction on Sunday, May 28, according to owner Eric Nathan. “It was a single-owner absolute auction with material people wanted,” he said. There were more than 250 people onsite on one of the only sunny days in May that has been seen in Vermont this spring, so the Manchester Village, Vt., auction house counted itself fortunate. Paintings, silver and jewelry were strong, furniture was tough, Nathan said, “but everything sold and all-in-all a great day.” The top lot of the day was marble statue that brought $2,930 (although it was missing its head), followed closely by an oil on board of a country home by Wallace Fahnstock, which realized $2,760. For information, www.nathanre.com or 802-362-3194.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. – It was a picture-perfect sale at Leland Little on May 29 when an antique camera obscura from the Nineteenth Century earned $8,850. The mahogany with rosewood veneer case featured a frosted glass slide and adjustable brass and glass lens and came from the collection of Susan Frankenberg of Hillsborough. A Hickory set of ten Madigan dining chairs that were contemporary also brought a notable price – $3,304. For information, 919-644-1243 or www.lelandlittle.com.