Seig’s Canvas & Clay Collection Earns $1.6 Million For Hindman

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring; Photos Courtesy Hindman

NEW YORK CITY — To inaugurate fine art sales in its newly minted New York City salesroom on October 26, Chicago-based Hindman chose to present a boutique 91-lot sale titled “Canvas & Clay: The Collection of Judith and Philip Sieg, Bellefonte, Penn.” With more than 90 percent of the lots gaveling down successfully, the sale, which spanned multiple decades, genres and movements, achieved a total of $1,608,516.

“The reception ahead of the sale was overwhelmingly good; previews and other pre-auction events were all well-attended and everyone has been very complimentary in their feedback, so it has been rewarding in that respect. The sale was very successful; the succession of paintings by Albert York — the largest we believe to ever have been presented in a single sale — generated a lot of interest and strong results,” noted Pauline Archambault, Hindman’s Cincinnati-based American art specialist. She further confirmed the family was “thrilled” with the results of the sale.

In 1995, Albert York (American, 1928-2009) was called “the most highly admired unknown artist in America” by New Yorker art critic Calvin Tomkins. He further described the artist as “a shy man who shunned the art world, who worked painstakingly slowly, and who was perpetually unhappy with his work, often scraping down his wood panels and starting over.” Nine works by York were offered in the sale, scattered throughout, and claimed seven of the top eight results, including the highest price of the day — $176,400, which was shared by his circa 1967 oil on panel “Porch Bench with Seated Figure,” which had extensive exhibition and publication history, and his 1984 composition, “Landscape with Three Trees and Pond.” Archambault confirmed that competition on the Yorks came from “a good mix of trade buyers and private collectors.” The same private collector who purchased “Porch Bench with Seated Figure” and “Landscape with Three Trees and Pond” also purchased for $163,800 “Three Roses in a Can.” All three works — indeed all nine in the sale — will be included in the artist’s forthcoming catalogue raisonné.

Hindman set what they believe to be a new world record for artist Francis Speight (American, 1896-1989), when it realized $126,000 for “White House with Variations.” The 1930 oil on canvas composition, had been exhibited at Washington DC’s Corcoran Gallery in 1932-33 as well as a monographic exhibition at the Pennsylvania State University Art Museum in 1974.

The breadth of the Seig’s collection was one of its strengths and some robust results were achieved for Nineteenth Century American paintings, a genre that recently has occasionally been overlooked in favor of more modern movements. A lush circa 1860-70 still life by Severin Roesen (American/German, 1848-1872) featured a charming and unusual bird’s nest and sold for $47,250, while a luminist landscape by John Williamson (American, 1826-1885) nearly doubled its high estimate and brought $20,790. Private collectors won both lots.

As the sale’s title suggests, there were some ceramics on offer — nearly two dozen modern and contemporary examples from British and Scandinavian potters. Heading the category at $25,200 and selling to a Scandinavian buyer, was a monumental cylindrical vessel made in 1976 by Gertrud Vasegaard (Danish, 1913-2007), which stood 13¼ inches tall. It was followed at $20,160 by a 12¾-inch diameter bowl made in 1986 by Alev Siesbye (Turkish/Danish, b 1938); it will be staying in New York City with a private collector. Interestingly, the Siegs had acquired both pieces from Woodbury, Conn., dealer William Hull in 1987.

Hindman’s next American art sale will take place in the spring, date to be announced.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.hindmanauctions.com, 312-280-1212 or, in New York City, 212-243-3000.