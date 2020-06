DENVER, PENN. – A style “H” orchestrion by the J.P. Seeburg Piano Company led Morphy Auctions’ June 20-21 Coin-Op & Advertising sale when it sold for $83,025.

The auction house wrote, “The J.P. Seeburg Piano company of Chicago was one of the top names in the automatic piano and orchestrion business in America, and in the 1920s they were the leader and had the lion’s share of the business. Beginning about 1907 with the introduction of their 65-note pianos, Seeburg quickly advanced to the introduction of the much larger and ornate Style ‘G’ and Style ‘H’ orchestrions beginning about 1911 and producing them as late as 1926.”

The orchestrion graced the Crystal Saloon in Virginia City, Nevada, for the first half of its life and features autographs of its patrons to the bass drum head. It was rescued in the 1960s, stored in a warehouse in Chicago until 1998 and fully restored in 2011.

The orchestrion is housed in a tiger-striped oak cabinet with original art glass panels and the carved figures of Beauty and Strength gracing the columns. It came with 60 “H” rolls and was fully operational.

The auction house wrote, “this Seeburg Style ‘H’ is one of the best examples offered to the public in recent history.”

