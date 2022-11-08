Sealed Super Mario Bros Game Earns Star Points At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Super Mario Bros – Wata 9.6 A Sealed [Hangtab, 3 Code, Mid-Production], NES Nintendo 1985 USA drew a winning bid of $720,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Video Games Signature® Auction on November 4-5, adding to the sale’s $3,670,681 total. It would be difficult to argue there are many other games that are as pivotal as the first game in the Super Mario Bros series. Collectors who are passionate about packaging variants and each variant’s level of scarcity have often mentioned the improbability of coming across a sealed hangtab copy of any NES game in the wild, and with good reason. Of the 11 copies of this variant on Wata’s August 2022 population report, none is graded as high as this example. Prices include buyer’s premium as quoted by the auction house. For information, 214-409-1425 or www.ha.org.