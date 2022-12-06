Sculptures Rule The Roost At Bonhams Skinner’s European Décor & Design Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: December 6, 2022
MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — The top lot in Bonhams Skinner’s European Décor and Design sale on December 1 was a monumental carved Carrara marble library table, which sold for $17,850. Actually, three Massachusetts consignments sold at high values. Joining the table and drawn from the same North Shore mansion was a carved Carrara marble bench from the consignor’s garden, which sold for $10,838. An Antonio Rossetti white marble statue of a veiled cupid coming from a private South Shore estate took $14,025. All prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. A further review of this sale will follow.
Crocker Farm Continues $1M+ Sales Streak With Fall 2022 Auction
December 6, 2022
MJ McLaughlin Collection: Wicked Good Wicker
December 6, 2022
Earning $1 Million, Bonhams Skinner’s Americana Sale Prefaces Management Changes
December 6, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036