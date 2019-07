EAST DENNIS, MASS. – Fueled by contributions from the collections of Paul Vardeman and Sam and Donna McDowell, Eldred’s solidified its lead in the scrimshaw market on Thursday, July 25. The day long sale on Cape Cod got off to a bang when a tooth by Nantucket scrimshander Edward Burdett went to a phone bidder for $384,000 ($320/380,000) including buyer’s premium. The polychromed tooth includes bold views of the American whaleship William Thomson flying an American flag while a whaleboat on her bow captures a whale. Burdett carved the tooth while aboard the William Tell, which sailed from New York in 1829. Eldred’s captured the auction record for scrimshaw when it sold a similar Burdett tooth for $456,000 in 2017.