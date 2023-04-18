Scottsdale Art Auction Achieves New World Record For Berninghaus - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Scottsdale Art Auctions’ annual sale took place in two days, April 14-15, when more than 400 lots of Western American, wildlife and sporting paintings and sculptures were offered, about half of which were sold without reserves. Earning a record-setting $1,562,000 — and the top price of the auction — was “The Hunters, Taos” by Oscar Berninghaus (American, 1874-1952). The oil on canvas measured 35 by 40 inches and depicted hunters in a grove of trees, the foreground dominated by one in profile with a bow and quiver. The result surpassed not only the firm’s presale expectations of $750,000-$1,250,000 but beat the previous record for the artist, which had stood at $1,471,000 since 2008. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. A more extensive roundup of the highlights of this auction will be discussed in an upcoming issue.