MARYLAND — Scott William Roland, resident of Maryland, Otsego County, and formerly of Niskayuna, died peacefully on November 1.

Scott is the fourth child of Ralph Mayo Roland and Cecelia M. “Rusty” Roland.

Graduating in 1976 from Niskayuna High School, Scott was a varsity soccer, basketball and baseball athlete. He earned his undergraduate degree in 1980 from Cornell University, where he was a member of and president of the university chapter of Sigma Nu fraternity.

Employed by General Electric, he completed the company’s graduate management program with distinction, later serving as a forensic financial analyst for GE in the Netherlands.

In 1989, Scott obtained a masters of business administration from Cornell University’s School of Business.

Following graduation, Scott was employed by several Fortune 500 companies as a financial risk manager until he became an owner of Glimmerglass Antiques of Schenevus, collecting and dealing fine antique glass. He and Glimmerglass are well known at large antique shows throughout the eastern and Midwestern United States for their expertise, quality and service. Scott was an active member of several societies dedicated to the history and preservation of antique glass, and recently has served as the vice president of the Antique Glass Salt and Sugar Shaker Club. He was a well-respected authority and appraiser of antique Victorian glass. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed outdoor activity.

He is predeceased by his parents and survived by his siblings, Richard (Faith) of Seattle, Wash., Kathy Lowery (Mark) of St Louis, Mo., Paddi LeShane (Patrick Sullivan) of Hartford, Conn., Craig Roland of Atlanta, Ga., and Barbara Roland-Milano (Ken Sweeney) of Niskayuna; as well as by three nephews, Taylor Roland of Gatlinburg, Tenn., Michael Sullivan (Katherine) of Weston, Conn. and Daniel Sullivan (Erin) of Avon, Conn.

A memorial gathering will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday, December 29, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home in Oneonta, with a luncheon following.

Burial will be a private family service in the Schenevus Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Schenevus-Maryland Emergency Squad, PO Box 80, Schenevus NY 12155.

To leave online condolences, visit www.lhpfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Lewis, Hurley and Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.