ATLANTA, GA. – Scott Antique Market, Atlanta resumed its monthly show with nearly a full house, more than 2,000 exhibitor booths filled with collections of home décor from the last 400 years, art and jewelry. “We had the August show, which was close to the normal for that month, and now September we have a full house, wonderful audience and good sales reported by the dealers,” according to Don Scott, the founder of this 33-year-old event.

In a word, Scott described the September 10-13 event as “robust,” with nearly normal attendance. The shoppers were universally showing their anticipation to find that special something at the show. There were many examples.

A family from north Georgia came to find a desk for a bedroom. What they found was a Biedermeier secretary from Austria, circa 1840-50, in the collection of Sharon Green Antiques from Sharon, Conn. That exhibitor was also selling from a collection of silver whimsies, including a tiny pig emery, a silver pin cushion and quilts.

Todd Harper began doing the show on a frequent basis in the last three years, but he seems to have organized a plan that is working well for him. A native Southerner – Athens, Ga., specifically – he specializes in Southern American furniture from the Colonial and Federal periods. His best sale was a butler’s secretary, about 7 feet tall, with modified Palladian glass top doors in mahogany veneers and solids. He also sold a small Sheraton writing table, in mahogany, an American pine blanket chest and several more pieces.

Paul Boulus, Augusta, Ga., had a space overflowing with upholstered pieces from the first half of the Twentieth Century, including a pair of tan leather club chairs, several chests and more. New homes were found for a good deal of his collection, enough that he was seen restocking Friday and Saturday.

Atlantan Kemp Hickey works hard to find distinctive home décor of the latest, trendiest tastes. His large display this month included painted European furniture. His sales included lighting, lamps made from wrought iron or wooden pilasters, an iron framed coffee table and a selection of Modern art.

Advertising has been increasing in popularity, according to dealer Rick Ramsey. His collection was dominated by porcelain signs announcing the soft drinks Coke and Pepsi, along with gasoline-branded materials.

Calcagno is the exhibit of works by Robert Calcagno. Living in Jasper, Ga., and also Bordeaux, France, he comes to the show with his own work, selling rather well, he said.

Letha Polk, Charleston, S.C., is typically ready to furnish a house in the tropics. This month her exhibit featured bamboo furniture, several sets of chairs and small tables, an étagère for a Florida room, lighting and accessories.

Atomic Rocket is owned by Temple, that is how she trades, a young woman with “In The Day” tastes and merchandise. Her style is to find a little of the old, along with the most up-to-date pieces and assist the potential buyer in how to put it all together. This month she offered two sofas, both modified tuxedo styles, a Queen Anne Revival desk, molded acrylic chairs and steel based, glass top table. Not all was meant for the same living area, but she was able to discuss how it would all work in modern décor.

Greg Mountcastle, Atlanta, was offering a collection of primitive color drawings after Outsider artist Bill Traylor. The originals were made by Traylor on found paper and depicted child-like images while telling a short story or vignette. These offerings are copies of Traylor’s work and Mountcastle said sales are good.

Ruchelle Davis returned after some time off, with her vintage linens. Trading as Town & Country Linens and Antiques, Rome, Ga., she has the whitest booth in the market, all the linens that would be found in a lady’s bedroom.

“The key to this show is the variety our dealers bring to the table each month,” said Scott. “Together with my staff and the long-term dealers, we keep finding more dealers to exhibit with the fresh ideas to join the traditional antiques dealers. This keeps the market alive and vibrant, the place for home décor for virtually all tastes.” Scott added that after the four months of shutdown, most of his long-term dealers have returned to the show and a large group of new exhibitors are bringing fresh merchandise for the shoppers. He also said the attendance this past weekend was very good, while not record-breaking numbers, within ten percent of the usual, showing their enthusiasm for what is offered and the buyers anxious to get back to living as usual.

Scott Antique Market each month is conducted on the second Saturday weekend, starting on Thursday at about 10 am and running through Sunday. The only exception to this has been during the height of COVID-19 when the show was suspended from April until resuming in August. Opening times on Friday and Saturday are 9 am; closing the first three days is at 6 pm, and Sunday hours are 10 am to 4 pm. For information, 740-569-2800 or www.scottantiquemarket.com.

Kathy Li, Franklin, N.C.

Larry Thompson’s Collection, Snellville, Ga.

Richard Purvis Antiques, Charlotte, N.C.

Sharon Green Antiques, Sharon Conn.

Todd Harper, Athens, Ga.

Paul Boulus, Augusta, Ga.

Miller Galleries, Reunion, Fla.

Peggy Cones, Knoxville, Tenn.

Rick Ramsey, Palm Beach Fla.

Letha Polk Interiors and Antiques, Charleston, S.C.

Calcagno, Jasper, Ga., offering an exhibit of his own work.

Atomic Rocket, Asheville, N.C.

Town and Country Antiques and Linens, Rome, Ga.

A Vincent Antiques, Atlanta

Just a fourth of the North Building, this was the scene early on the second day.

Mountcastle Art, Atlanta

Bill and Diane Hart, Monticello, Ga.

Darryl Tomlinson, Macon, Ga.

Southern Classic Jewelry, Atlanta