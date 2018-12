Photos by Tom O’Hara

ATLANTA, GA.- Scott Antiques Market nearly every month fills its two huge buildings with about 2,500 exhibitors offering antiques from around the world to fill the home – furniture, textiles, accessories and small accoutrements. In the last month or two of the year, those buildings fill with the seasonal specialties of Christmas, and here is a sampling of the offerings during the December 6-9 market.