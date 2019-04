Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

ATLANTA, GA.- Don Scott was enjoying his April 9-12 Scott Antique Market here with 2,000 booths filled with antiques, vintage collectibles and home décor. He and his staff have been filling the two buildings of Atlanta Exposition Centers for the last quarter century on the second weekend of each month with the exhibitors and then watching while many thousands of shoppers comb through their inventories. Scott said, “The baby boomers are maturing and so are their tastes in home décor. They are now moving to the more traditional antiques rather than the contemporary discount store shopping of 15-20 years ago. They are recognizing the value and beauty of the antiques from times gone by.”

J. Knowlton Antiques from nearby Athens, Ga., was having a busy weekend selling from a collection of Georgian period furniture. John Knowlton reported that sales included six chests; several were American and a few English but all were from the Eighteenth Century. Also sold was an English secretary and a sideboard from around the same time period. Knowlton’s sales at the show have been steadily improving lately, he said, with “young people who are decorating their homes now with the real antiques. They appreciate these pieces we are able to offer.”

Joseph Hayes, Columbus, Ohio, was doing much the same, offering a collection of period antiques from the Eighteenth and early Nineteenth Century, along with some upholstered pieces and fine art. Hayes added to his collection with some Continental pieces as well as the Georgian styles.

Butte’s Antiques, Thomasville, N.C., was sprouting sold tags quickly over the weekend, too. The dealer, Jim Butte, likes the late Georgian-style moving toward Regency and even into early Victorian and again some Continental furniture, all of which is popular with the shoppers at this show. His sales in fine art were also good this weekend, showing sold tags on several pieces before the close on Sunday afternoon.

But there are many more styles represented here. Tom the Picker, from Lake Lure, N.C.. offers typically American country-style pieces from the late Eighteenth and early Nineteenth Century. This weekend he sold an early American tall case clock; the works may have been English, while the case was pine with charming detail; and a large Southern pine hutch, about 7 feet tall and 6 feet wide. His collection also included an assortment of American hand-sewn quilts that attracted a great deal of attention.

Tom Nagy of Chelsea Hill Antiques, Hampton, Conn., was having fun over the weekend. Traveling a thousand miles with his collection, he was rewarded with sales of several Jacobean period pieces, including a large English bureau, circa 1675, in oak and chestnut. He said it had been a household piece rather than a church piece in spite of its size, just well cared for over the past 300-plus years. In addition, he sold a corner cupboard in fruitwood, just slightly younger, i.e.. George II.

Furniture was not all that there was at the show this weekend.

Tony Ciffone, Knoxville, Tenn., was selling some of his collection of Enri bottle stoppers, those Italian carved heads from about 100 years ago.

Atlantan Jane Kundra offered her collection of earthenware and American antique quilts. Status Symbol, Lexington, Va., was selling more furniture from their inventory, typically Georgian-style pieces in mahogany and walnut woods in high polish.

Kemp Hickey, Atlanta, was there with the modern styles offering and selling a variety of iron, glass, continental and decorative accents.

His and Her Accents, Washington, Ind., is the business of John and Jane Ruppel. Their opening was good with the sale of a painting by Dozier Bell, a large, almost mural-size, framed piece titled “Coriolis,” circa 1974. Through the weekend their sales continued with small silver and art, including a bronze sculpture.

Niche Market epitomizes shabby chic. Proprietor Erin Spruill finds all sorts of home décor and more, gathers the pieces together and creates arrangements into an appealing exhibit for the weekend most months here. This month her sales included a set of bamboo-like chairs from the middle of the Twentieth Century, decorator accessories and early lighting.

The English Company, Jacksonville, Fla., with roots in Buckston, United Kingdom, was selling framed and unframed antique prints. Also featured was a Nineteenth Century pocket billiards table game, which when not being played was a handy console table.

Sales for the weekend were generally good through Saturday. Bad storms on Sunday, including tornados and heavy rain, diminished the shopping.

This market is not just a local event, said Scott. “We have buyers shopping from throughout the Southern states. They come here prepared to buy for their homes and shops!” The show is the second weekend of every month. For more information, 740-569-4112 or www.scottantiquemarket.com.