Schwenke Closes Out 2023 With Theodora Gibson Berg Estate

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring; Photos Courtesy Schwenke Auctioneers

WOODBURY, CONN. — More than 95 percent of the 615 lots offered by Schwenke Auctions gaveled down successfully on December 12, when the Woodbury firm sold the New Canaan, Conn., estate of Theodora Gibson Berg. Without disclosing a sale total, Thomas Schwenke confirmed it had been “a good sale.”

One of the lots going into the sale with the highest expectations — and estimates — was a platinum diamond, ruby and pearl necklace, sold together with a ruby, diamond and gold removable pendant, that were attributed to Arts and Crafts jewelry designer and silversmith, Frank Walter Lawrence. Estimated at $15/20,000, the lot found a new home with an online bidder for $35,250.

Jewelry was one of the larger categories in the sale, offering a variety of lots at broad ranging styles and prices. A circa 1790 George III spinel, rose diamond and gold ring that had provenance to New York City jeweler James Robinson, doubled its estimate and sold to a phone bidder for $8,750. An Italian diamond and 18K open lattice weave bracelet that featured 22 diamond florets brought $5,313 worth of bling, just outpacing at $4,688 an 18K gold bracelet and pin by A.G.A. Correa & Son.

The silver selection was significantly smaller, but it saw results that elevated the category. A phone bidder paid $30,000 and six times the high estimate for a sterling silver footed bowl, designed by Erik Magnussen for Gorham. An online bidder took a large Tiffany sterling silver partial flatware service in the Windham pattern, with approximately 215 pieces, to $6,875.

A mid- or late Eighteenth Century amethyst snuff box with a rim set with rose diamonds was a gem of a lot. Cataloged as probably French and measuring just 1-7/8 by 1-5/8 by 1¼ inches, it sold to a phone bidder for $22,500, well past it’s $4,000 high estimate.

About one third of the sale was made up of furniture, of all forms, styles and periods. A Spanish dome top coffer that was elaborately carved and offered without a date at a very modest $400/600 estimate generated a lot of interest. Despite age and use wear, shrinkage and cracking and repairs to its carved bun feet, it nonetheless soared to $18,750 with an online buyer.

An internet bidder was successful in winning for $5,938 a Classical carved mahogany lyre-back armchair attributed to the workshop of Duncan Phyfe of New York. The chair was particularly desirable because its original gumwood seat frame retained an upholsterer’s label for Joseph LiVolsi, who is documented as having upholstered numerous pieces in the Winterthur Museum collection as well as The White House and the US Diplomatic Reception Rooms.

Asian art was a relatively small category and reached its apex at $8,125 with a pair of Chinese polychrome porcelain lidded jars that had Kangxi mark and stood 13 inches high. A group of two Chinese porcelain painted plaques achieved $5,000, while a Chinese Art Deco rug with stylized tree pattern was unrolled to $3,625, several times its high estimate.

Jack Lorimer Gray’s (Canada, 1927-1981) oil on canvas seascape scene of rocks and crashing surf was the highlight of the fine art section, bringing $5,000 against an estimate of $1/1,500.

Schwenke Auctioneers will sell property from the Manhattan estates of Thomas N. Armstrong III & Whitney ‘Bunty’ Brewster Armstrong on Tuesday, February 13.

For information, 203-266-0323 or www.woodburyauction.com.