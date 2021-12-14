Schwenke Bidders Pull Up A Chair For A Modern Table

WOODBURY, CONN. — One of the top lots at Schwenke Auctioneers’ December 12 Fine Estates Auction was a modern walnut dining table by Charak, which sold to a buyer on the phone for $8,540 against an estimate of $2/3,000. Speaking after the sale, Tom Schwenke said the table may have been a custom piece and the buyer, who was from South Carolina, was very excited to get it. The table was one of 118 lots — approximately one-fourth of the sale — from the personal collection of Rod Pleasants and Steve Godwin, whose interior design firm McIver Morgan is based in New York City. A more extensive sale review to follow; prices include the buyer’s premium.