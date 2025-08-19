Schultz Celebrates Summer With A Three-Day Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Schultz Auctioneers started off the month of August strong, with a three-day sale spanning the 7th through the 9th. Each day had a different theme, with day one encompassing art, jewelry, antiques and more; day two featuring art, maps, furniture and more; and day three offering art, firearms and sports collectibles. The sale totaled $521,724, with a sell-through rate of 90 percent.

Day One: Art, Jewelry, Antiques & More

One of the sale’s top prices was achieved on the first day, awarded to a Tiffany & Company sterling silver flatware service in the Flemish pattern. The approximately 201.5-troy ounce service brought $6,405. Only one other flatware service was offered, a Gorham example that weighed approximately 81.8 troy ounces; it was bid to $2,794.

A 14K gold and diamond necklace was the highest-earning lot of 52 necklaces, at $4,210. This example contained approximately 15 carats of diamonds, which were strung across all 7½ inches of the necklace’s length.

Although fewer bracelets were offered than necklaces, only 37, they proved to be more popular with bidders, as three gold examples earned top prices. An 18K gold cuff bracelet decorated with a gold bow and diamond and a gold charm bracelet with 10K, 14K and 18K gold charms both surpassed their estimates to earn $3,493, while a different 14K gold bracelet with a raised weave pattern shone for $3,048.

Buffalo Pottery also attracted bidder attention, with all 15 lots of trays, plates, vases and other wares selling for prices ranging from $95 for a lot containing three pitchers, one depicting Robin Hood, to $3,050 for a Deldare ware dresser tray with a silver overlay. Cataloged as “extremely rare,” the 12¼-inch-long tray — depicting a ball with two couples dancing — was “purchased at auction in 1975 from the estate of Ruth Larkin Robb, daughter of John D. Larkin, founder of the Larkin Soap Company.”

Other notable Buffalo Pottery included a lot six-piece lot which included a Deldare ware Dr Syntax pitcher, two Ye Village Street cups with saucers and an additional pitcher ($1,778); an emerald Deldare ware fruit bowl and tray ($1,651) and a lot of two emerald Deldare ware inkwells with a matching tray, depicting two young children with rabbits ($1,270).

Day Two: Art, Maps, Furniture & More

Day two was led by two automobiles from very different eras. The highest price of all three days of the sale drove away with a 2016 Ford Fusion S at $7,015. The four-door sedan had Florida plates and approximately 64,000 miles. A Ford Model A, which crossed the block for $4,762, was 85 years older than its modern counterpart, manufactured in 1931.

Oil paintings made up 31 lots, with the top price of $3,493 awarded to an oil on wood Russian icon of the Madonna with Child, titled “Our Lady of Vladimir.” Possibly made in the Seventeenth Century, the work was painted by a member of the Russian School. Other notable oil paintings included “The Deserted Rectory,” an oil on canvas by Bernice Perry Sutton ($1,778) and an untitled oil on board depicting two cowboys herding cows by Martin Saldana ($1,270).

Sutton was represented by seven works in the sale, with “The Deserted Rectory” earning the second highest price. Her signed watercolor on canvas of a building made the most, far surpassing its $100/300 estimate at $2,667. Sutton’s additional five works ranged in price from $286 for an oil on board of a concrete plant, to $445 for the watercolor “The All Encompassing Eye.”

Cataloged as “rare,” a complete cardboard window display for Edison Mazda Lamps, themed around the “History of Lighting,” sold for $2,318, the highest price for 23 lots of advertising on day two. The set included a large centerpiece of Thomas Alva Edison, as well as eight surrounding pieces — two were done by Maxfield Parrish, and four by Norman Rockwell. The catalog notes informed that there was “No date, but probably mid to late 1920s, after the Parrish images were produced as Edison Mazda Calendars: ‘Primitive Man’ (1921), ‘The Lampseller of Bagdad’ (1923) and ‘The Venetian Lamplighter’ (1924).”

Day Three: Art, Firearms & Sports Collectibles

With sports collectibles as one of the major highlights of day three, it’s no surprise that a complete set of 1986-87 Fleer Premier basketball trading cards, featuring rookie cards for Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley, was the top lot. The set bounced past its $3/3,500 estimate to score $6,350. Five additional lots of memorabilia associated with Jordan crossed the block, including an autographed black “23” jersey ($6,350) and a Mr June autographed basketball ($1,016).

Two lots of Soviet military medals and badges found new homes for $2,440 and $1,143, respectively. The former contained 14 medals, including Military Merit for Combat Service, Order of Glory Third Class, Order of the Red Banner of Labor, Order of the Patriotic War and Order of the October Revolution. The latter, which consisted of 48 medals, included other examples such as the Badge of the MVD Academy, Honorary Firefighter of the USSR and Railroad Traffic Controller.

Italian fine jeweler Marco Bicego was represented by two lots of jewelry, led by an 18K gold bracelet that just surpassed the high end of its $1,5/2,000 estimate at $2,540. The 7-inch bracelet had five layers of gold bands and weighed approximately 26.6 grams. An 18K gold pair of dangling earrings and a matching necklace also surpassed its $800-$1,200 estimate to earn $1,905.

Another highlight of the day was firearms, and a Colt Army model revolver from 1860 shot to the top price of $1,397. Additional highlights from the category included a Saginaw S.G. DIV. M1 30 carbine rifle ($1,207), a 52-caliber Spencer model 1860 shotgun ($1,207) and an antique Winchester model 1873 rifle ($1,016).

Schultz’s next auction will be another three-day event, November 28 through 30. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For more information, 716-407-3125 or www.schultzauctioneers.net.