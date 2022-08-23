Schultz Auctioneers Has The Leopard’s Share Of Sales - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Collections collided to create a compelling assembly of lots on August 20 when Schultz Auctioneers offered more than 460 lots in its Firearms, Instruments, Toys, Antiques & More sale. The king of the jungle at this sale was a leopard skin rug with all of its appropriate papers and provenance, which sold for $4,375 including premium despite a cracked tooth. The leopard was felled by Dorothea Haus Ross in 1968 while on safari and was one of many in the sale’s strong showing of pelts and taxidermy mounts. More to follow on this sale in an upcoming issue.