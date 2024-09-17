Schucos & Pre-WWII Airplanes Fly, Race & Bound To Success At Milestone Toy Auction

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — A phenomenal legacy collection of German Schuco toys and fine pre-WWII airplanes joined forces to conquer the top 10 at Milestone’s August 24 Premier Toy Auction. Nearly 300 lots of Schucos were offered at the live gallery sale, each an outstanding original example. While most of the Schucos are now en route to successful bidders across the pond in Germany, France and other Continental destinations, the majority of the airplanes — mostly of European manufacture — will remain on US soil. All of the toys entered in the 639-lot auction came from the estate collection of Minnesotan and lifelong toy enthusiast, Winton “Wint” Johnson (1937-2022).

According to Milestone Auctions’ co-owner, Miles King, online participants kept their bidding cards close to their vests. “They must have all had the same strategy in mind because they seemed to appear all at once to view the catalog and leave bids in the hour before the sale began,” he said. “We knew that probably every major Schuco collector would be interested in Wint’s collection — there was just no way they were going to miss the opportunity — but we had no idea how strong the interest would be in his vintage airplanes, which were in beautiful condition.”

The top seller amongst the Schucos was a Felix the Cat perfume bottle in excellent, all-original condition, with a “ball-bearing” nose, red kerchief and nicely painted facial features. Against an estimate of $300-$500, it sold for $4,674. Other novelties included three Schuco figural compacts: a scarce Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, $1,023; a patterned humpback tortoise, $1,023; and a French bulldog, $906. All were in original condition, retained their mirrors and had been individually estimated at $300-$500.

Huddled on the auction runway, Wint Johnson’s rare, pre-war airplanes — mostly of German and French origin — were cleared for takeoff, one by one and take off they did. “We know now that Wint had great foresight in the aviation toys he acquired,” King said. “By profession, he was a mechanical engineer. His knowledge of mechanical systems no doubt fueled his interest in airplanes, the designs of which must have seemed avant-garde at the time of their release.”

Leading the category, and the sale as a whole, was a 19-inch French tin-windup Hispano-Suiza 900 seaplane finished in red, yellow and French blue with lithographed windowpanes. An all-original example, it sold for $9,225. Another high flier was a scarce, all-original 17½-inch Fleischmann tin windup pontoon seaplane, which landed at $7,072 against an estimate of $2/3,000.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.milestoneauctions.com or 440-527-8060.