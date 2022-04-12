Schoharie Presents Boutique Look For Spring

Review & Onsite Photos by Madelia Hickman Ring, & Z.G. Burnett

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. – “We had just over 1,000 for the gate. Old man winter had his teeth in our weather and just wouldn’t let go. The hardy shoppers were there, intent on their treasure hunting. And the treasures were everywhere from our very best dealers! This boutique show was filling a spring need for all.”

Such was the first report from Ruth Anne Wilkinson, the manager of the Schoharie Antiques Show, which celebrated its 46th edition April 2-3 and benefits the Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association. Typically conducted at the Schoharie Central School in the spring, Covid-19 protocols forced the show to relocate to the local Quality Inn & Suites, which relegated much of its first floor – including two main rooms and an adjacent hallway – to a select 30 dealers, a boutique showing compared to the 100 exhibitors the event typically fields. Chilly winds were blowing and visitors were bundled up on the first day of the show; it continued through the weekend.

Many of the dealers were, in Wilkinson’s words, “long-time repeats,” and they brought a broad variety of country smalls to what was a largely table-top show out of necessity for space constrictions.

One of the first booths next to the main entrance belonged to Dennis and Lynn Chrin of Partridge Hollow Antiques. Lynn deals in Country Primitives with a specialization in chocolate molds, while Dennis’ focus is Victorian silver; both had ample stock on offer. Dennis said his best piece was an early coin silver pitcher made by Jaccard in St Louis, circa 1830-60. When asked what his most popular sellers are, he immediately said he has no trouble selling Tiffany flatware, particularly if it’s in the Tiffany or Chrysanthemum patterns.

Next to the Chrins, Scott Penpraze, Eastfield Village Antiques, was hoping he’d sell a semicircular green-painted plant stand so he would not have to haul it back to East Nassau, N.Y. Trading primarily in Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century smalls and furniture, he said his best piece was a labeled Dr Townsend sarsaparilla bottle, as well as a few other bottles.

Mark and Karen Wheaton, who do business as Maria’s Pond Antiques, occupied one large corner of the ballroom and had a set of vibrant green doors from a Lake George boathouse they were using to hang artwork and other framed pieces from. Even though the show floor had just opened, there was a sold tag on a dish dryer with traces of its original green paint on it. Although without a brick-and-mortar shop, the Wheatons rank among “the first dealers” of the Schoharie Antiques Show, recalling when the event was held at the historic Parrott House Inn in downtown Schoharie.

Sales continued in the booth next door, with both Ted and Lori Henry busy talking to customers; Ted was seen talking up the merits of a workbox with many drawers, while Lynn was writing up a slip for a Santa. One of the more interesting and unusual things in the Milford, N.Y., dealers’ booth was a set of circa 1950s real estate binders for the Schenectady Real Estate board that would likely have had local interest. In addition to dealing antique and vintage pieces, Ted Henry refashions “otherwise useless and destroyed” objects into fun and eye-catching lamps. Starting at just $48, his creations included lamps made from telephones, an antique mandolin, minnow buckets, fans and even books stacked atop each other to accommodate wiring.

Chocolate molds were in plentiful supply with Rexford, N.Y., dealer Nancy Douglass. Rabbits and chickens or roosters were seasonally appropriate, but she was selling all manner of things.

Pottery, notably Ironstone and Flow Blue, were notably prominent with Jim and Mara Kerr of Cavern View Antiques; there were even some sales made early in the show from the Howes Cove, N.Y., dealers.

Canajoharie, N.Y., dealer Audrey Fowler had quite a bit of vintage and antique clothing and textiles on hand, including a late Nineteenth Century wedding dress that she’d discovered in an attic in Cooperstown, N.Y. It retained its original lace veil that was decorated with faux flowers. Priced at $250, it had already attracted interest from someone who was not able to attend the show.

New York City dealers Gail and Jason Wilkins, Whittaker House Antiques, had a nice variety of smalls and small furniture, including several chairs, a dropleaf table, a circular tripod stand and a small shelf rack but the most eye-popping piece – at the back of the booth – was a crazy quilt with several dates on it.

“Sales were decent, considering the un-springlike weather,” Wilkins said.

Jean Tudhope of Backdoor Antiques in East Middlebury, Vt., has been doing the Schoharie shows for about 20 years. She had a set of four baskets that had been made by Lauren Holland of Ilion, N.Y., in the mid-1980s. It was the second time she’d handled them, having sold them to one of her former clients who recently passed away. She has been saving them for the show.

Did you know that the Easter Bunny’s first name was Eggbert? So said Binghamton, N.Y., dealer John Darrow, who sells with his wife, Dannette. It was a good thing Darrow knew this as he had a vintage – circa 1970s – Easter Bunny costume as part of his inventory.

Joe Herwick has been selling at Schoharie for 15 years, specializing in jewelry. Beaver Mill Antiques also offers antique art and decorative art in their Valatie, N.Y., shop; the booth also featured both doll furniture and books on doll furniture.

Need things for your man-cave, or for that special sportsman in your life? South Egremont, Mass., dealer Tom Gage had a booth full of vintage and antique fishing lures, creels and back issues of Field and Stream.

John and Eileeen Smart are also long-time dealers, under Park Antiques; they only participate in the Schoharie spring shows and sit out the fall edition. In addition to a set of Louis Vuitton luggage, the Smarts had a sheet iron Sea Captain silhouette weathervane and cobalt-decorated stoneware, to name just a few.

The dealer with probably the most furniture in the show was Allan Boice of Madison Inn Antiques in Madison, N.Y. He had several pieces of showy Classical and Empire maple furniture, including large chests of drawers, smaller tables and a sofa. Red sold tags were spotted early in the show on some painted blanket chests, among other things.

A few dealers were exhibiting in a smaller room, connected by hallway. These included Tavern Antiques, McDonough, N.Y., Beaver Mill Antiques, Valatie, N.Y., Catnap Books from Cobleskill, N.Y., and from Canajoharie, N.Y., Brotherhood Antiques and Country Store. Textiles were on hand with Tavern Antiques, as well as with Brotherhood Antiques and Country Store.

Jewelry of the costume and estate variety was in plentiful supply in the well-lit hallway.

Ruth Anne Wilkinson was certain that “next spring we’ll be back at Schoharie Central School. Watch for dates soon!” Before then, the fall edition will take place at the Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum September 24-25. For more information, www.schoharieheritage.org.