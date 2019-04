Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. – Despite a light snow cover of approximately four inches in upstate New York, it seemed as though spring was almost here for Spring Antiques in Schoharie, which was scheduled for March 23-24. The Schoharie Central School was filled with more than 100 exhibiting antiques dealers in the corridors, gymnasiums, lunch room and auditorium, virtually every connected space the volunteer show managers could find. The show is a benefit, raising money for Schoharie’s Colonial Heritage Association and managed by many volunteers, led by Ruth Ann Wilkinson, Debbie Tow and Donna Miller.

As the group’s spokesperson, Wilkinson said the attendance Saturday was exceptionally good, with shoppers arriving early and staying for long visits, enjoying the shopping and lunch as well. She said, “the show was great! Dealers were selling furniture in great quantity all weekend, for up here we love the early antiques, and there were lots of them. Also, home décor pieces were selling very well!”

As one example, Sue Fogg, Charlton, N.Y., sold two candle stands in the first half hour of the first day. Both were cherry and of pedestal form, dating to about 1800 or earlier. Fogg continued to sell throughout the weekend from a collection of small pieces, porcelain transferware, silver, granite ware and much more.

Robert Mock of Mockingbird Antiques, Niskayuna, N.Y., was very pleased with the results of his weekend. Offering an exhibit filled with American furniture from the late Colonial and Federal Periods, Mock sold most of what he brought, including a set of seven Sheraton paint-decorated chairs comprising one armchair and six side chairs; a gateleg cherry dining table; a circa 1775-1800 New York Hepplewhite mahogany sideboard; a Georgian chest of drawers and an assortment of paintings.

Smalls were the order for the weekend, according to Jamie Heuschkel of Hirsch Antiques, Pleasant Valley, Conn. Selling in volume, he said, amounted to a profitable weekend with four 150-year-old baskets finding new owners; a Nineteenth Century mahogany dressing mirror; turn of the century paint-decorated toleware; and several Nineteenth Century pincushions were among the highlights.

George Johnson, Montpelier, Vt., was there with his nut collection. Perhaps that needs clarification; it was a collection of carved walnut shells, several dozen, made to resemble animals and other things, all very charming and valuable. There were also assorted early toys, which were selling well.

Milton, Vt., was represented by Partridge Hollow Antiques’ Dennis and Lynn Chrin with their silver and Nineteenth Century porcelain. Sales of silver flatware were active for them from the starting bell.

Nearby, Rural Delivery, the business run by Bob Jarvenpa from East Berne, N.Y., was busy through the weekend selling from their diverse collection. Native American pottery and basketry pieces were there, as well as multiple examples of New York and Pennsylvania redware that he said sold rather well. Also selling was some of his collection of South West jewelry, Steiff animals, a whalebone rigging tool and several unique kitchen and bar tools.

Even though they did not sell any furniture, J.S. Cocoman Antiques, Glenmont, N.Y., was happy because they did not bring that much furniture, they did do “pretty good, above average actually with the small things.” Jim Cocoman said sales included a period Queen Anne mirror, several pieces of toleware, some stoneware and some other little things.

A pair of Seventeenth Century candlestands was one of the better sales for Partridge Hill Antiques. This exhibitor, from Castleton-on-Hudson, N.Y., is managed by Dierdre O’Callaghan, who was pleased with the sale because they were sold to a museum in the area that recognized their rarity and provenance. She also sold a set of four Georgian silver stuffing spoons and many other small pieces from her silver collection.

“A mix of some furniture, folk art and a lot of smalls was what brought it home,” according to Richard Fuller, the South Royalton, Vt., dealer. A primitive cupboard in pewter blue paint with double doors sold on the first day, along with a weighted tall candle stand and a tin lantern. Fuller also sold the early American portrait of a woman, an oil on canvas and a variety of Eighteenth Century household essentials.

Karen Wheaton, Maria’s Pond Antiques from Mariaville, N.Y,. was busy all weekend with her quilts. She had a large collection of hand stitched 100-year-old pieces, which were drawing a great deal of attention. Recollections Antiques, from Canandaigua, N.Y., put an outstanding applique quilt in the back of their room setting that the owner, Paula Sophoalides, said was made about 1900.

George and Mary Bittner, Chester, Vt., love their toy collection, and so do the customers. They were showing and selling, among other things, one table filled with cast iron horse drawn wagons of different kinds.

Bruce Block, the Antique Underground of Syracuse, N.Y., was selling silks. He travels throughout Asia and Asia Minor buying his merchandise, which are silk yard goods and finished pieces, such as ladies coats and jackets, that are vintage…and popular.

The show has a good following, regardless of the season or weather, as indicated by the minor snow flurries, several inches of snow and freezing rain on the opening morning. Wilkinson said, “In spite of that, Saturday, the parking lot was filled to overflowing into the neighborhood streets all day, with more people on Sunday.”

The Schoharie Antiques Show is one of two held each year to support the Schoharie Heritage Association. The second show will be September 14-15.

For more information, contact Ruth Ann Wilkinson (518-231-7241) or Debbie Tow (518-295-7505) or visit the website www.schoharieheritage.org.