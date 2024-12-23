Schimmel Pegasus Played By Brubeck Tunes In Bidders At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s Auctions conducted its Winter Fine Sale on December 16, offering 250 lots of what the auction catalog described as “the season’s most desirous items.” This included merchandise such as a variety of Art Deco jewelry, important works from American and European artists and Persian silk carpets, among others. Playing a tune to $52,000 was a Schimmel Pegasus black grand piano, which led the sale, landing just within its $50/80,000 estimate. This piano, designed by Luigi Colani, was played by American musician and composer Chris Brubeck, whose signature was accompanied by three other well-known pianists on its soundboard. Dave and Chris Brubeck’s signatures dated March 2005, Norman Kreiger’s dated September 16, 2005, and Chenya’s dated 2007. The instrument had provenance to a couple who hosted the pianists mentioned at their home several times in the early 2000s, according to catalog notes. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.