PLAINFIELD, N.H. – William Smith’s annual midwinter auction on February 26 featured items from many important estates and collections. Included was the estate of the late Helene Wurlitzer, who was an avid collector of the American West, plus Americana from a prominent Walpole, N.H., family and Twentieth Century folk art from the Bruce Williams estate of New Jersey. Leading the sale was a scarce 1949 woodcut by Gustave Baumann (1881-1971), an American printmaker and painter and one of the leading figures of the color woodcut revival in America. Soaring to $23,600, including premium, against an $800-$1,200 estimate, the work titled “Superstition Mountain,” #4/125 depicting the formation northwest of Florence, Ariz., went to a New England private collector. It was titled, signed, numbered and dated “Superstition Mountain / Gustave Baumann / E 4 125 / 49″ in pencil lower margin. Framed, it measured 13½ by 12¾ inches. A full review of this sale will follow.