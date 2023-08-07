Savings Bank Performs At RSL Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — On August 5, the RSL Auction Company conducted the Crème de la Crème 2023 auction, presenting 515 lots of mechanical banks, still banks, American tin and clockwork toys, European aeronautical toys and “much, much more.” Two lots shared the highest sale at $78,000, a “Ding Dong Bell” performing savings bank ($60/80,000) from the Floyd Griffith collection, and a Pegasus mechanical locomotive ($35/45,000) from the Bernard Barenholtz toy collection, among others in its provenance. Both were “virtually mint” and “pristine” condition. More on these and other top toys in an upcoming issue.