SAVANNAH, GA. – One of the top lots in Everard Auctions and Appraisals’ two-day June Southern Estates and Various Owners sale June 8-9 was a rare lithograph showing Savannah’s Monterey Square and surrounding environs. The work by Charles Parsons (1821-1910) after a drawing by John William Hill shows Robert Launitz’s Pulaski monument and is one of just three known to exist, one other in a private Savannah collection and the other in the Phelps Stokes collection at the New York Public Library. From a Savannah estate, the picture had been included in the National Portrait’s Gallery’s 1986 exhibition, “John Frazee, Sculptor, 1790-1882,” which later traveled to the Boston Athenaeum. It was estimated at $5/7,000, which inspired active bidding from private collectors and dealers on both East and West coasts. After a battle between three phone lines, it sold for $17,500 to a private collector in Savannah who Amanda Everard said is “thrilled to have acquired it.”

