Santa Fe Gallery Succeeds With Artworks That Celebrate The American West

Review by W.A. Demers

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Art Auctions periodically presents its Art of the West sales, devoted to showcasing a selection of artworks that celebrate the iconic landscapes, history, figures and wildlife that characterize the American West. It’s a genre that offers selections of vintage Native concho belts and cuffs, as well as sculpture and, most important, paintings and works on paper by classic and contemporary masters.

The firm’s May 8-9 sale totaled $450,000 with an 83 percent sell-through by lot, led by Fritz Scholder’s (Luiseño, 1937-2005) “Another Dream Horse,” bronze (1991), pulling in $9,150 against a $4/6,000 estimate. Edition 16 of 16, the figure measured 19 ½ by 23 by 9 inches. Not the usual stance that steeds adopt in artist depictions, this horse is imagined resting on the ground. That’s only expected from the paradoxical Fritz Scholder, who although enrolled as a member of the Luiseño tribe, often proclaimed he was not Indigenous. His works often evoke a skewed commentary on the usual stereotypes of Native Americans.

Olive Rush’s (1873 – 1966) “Arches and Dove,” 1930, a soft watercolor on paper, also beat its estimate. Expected to bring $3/5,000, the 16 5/8-by-12¾-inch work realized $8,610.

Bror Julius Olsson Nordfeldt (1878-1955) performed with “Indian Portrait, San Juan Pueblo,” circa 1919. From a private New Mexico collection, the 24¼-by-20-inch oil on canvas made $7,380.

John Nieto (1936-2018) is a perennial favorite. In this sale, his “The Custer Suite,” 1993, five serigraphs, Hors Commerce, edition 10 of 20, were bid to $6,765. Each measured 12 by 9-5/8 inches, the lot stemming from a private Arizona collection.

Fetching $5,843 was Dan Namingha’s (Hopi-Tewa, b 1950) “Pueblo Triptych,” 2009, from a private Washington collection. Each oil on canvas measured 15 by 17 ¼ by 2 inches.

Robert D. Wilkie (1828-1903) was an artist who devoted his craft to landscape, genre, still life and bird paintings. An illustrator and teacher, he contributed landscape views to Gleason’s Pictorial Drawing Room Companion. In 1863-65 he was Boston artist-correspondent for Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Weekly; and in 1868 and later he was doing work for the Boston lithographer Louis Prang. This work, “The Emigrant Trail,” circa 1870, was an oil on canvas, 58-3/8 by 34 ½ inches. Estimated $1/2,000, it did much better, coming in at $5,228.

A bronze by Star Liana York (b 1952), “Mares of the Ice Age,” 1996, was edition 4 of 35 and measured 19 ½ by 31 by 9 ¼ inches. It was from the Gene Worrell collection and, like the Fritz Scholder bronze, its $4,920 selling price benefits the William King Museum of Art, Abingdon, Va.

Depicting a “Valley Fruit Stand,” Peter Hurd’s (1904-1984) moody watercolor on paper, 9 by 12-1/8 inches, sold for $4,613.

An untitled work by Twentieth/Twenty-First Century artist Chuck Middlekauff depicting a seated cowboy was a watercolor on paper, 33-5/8 by 27-5/8 inches. It left the gallery at $4,613.

Known for his wildlife and landscape paintings, Ray Sexton (1959-1996) was from Michigan. He was represented in this sale by “Deep Snow Rams,” 1992. Depicting two rams plodding through deep snow and an alpine range in the distance, the oil on canvas, 20-3/8 by 30 ¼ inches, was bid to $4,305.

A large impressionist “Landscape with Dancers” by Pablo Antonio Milan (1961-2017) brought $4,305. The 40-by-50-inch acrylic on canvas doubled its high estimate, capturing $4,305.

A trio of Acoma pots is the subject of Rock Newcomb’s (b 1945), “Acoma Designs,” an acrylic on board measuring 13 by 39 inches. It sold for $4,305.

From a private New Mexico collection came an oil on board depicting a “Barn and Farm House.” By Richard Lorenz (1858-1915), it surpassed its $600/900 estimate, going out at $3,998.

Additional sale highlights included Curt Walters (b 1950), “Fruition,” oil on canvas, 35-3/8 by 35-3/8 inches, $3,998; Luis Jimenez (1940-2006), “Border Crossing,” 1987, lithograph, edition 28 of 90, 31 by 23 inches, $3,690; and Gene Kloss (1903-1996), “Far Across the Rio Grande,” 1939, etching, artist’s proof, edition of 75, 9-7/8 by 14 inches. It surpassed its $800-$1,200 estimate and sold for $3,383.

After the sale, Santa Fe Art Auction’s president Gillian Blitch said, “We were delighted to see strong bidder turnout, showing auction market activity remains robust in the context of the current economic climate. An 83 percent sell through by lot shows that the Art of the West genre is performing well, while overall softer prices indicate a buyer’s market.”

All prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.santafeartauction.com or 505-954-5858.