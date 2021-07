NEW YORK CITY, NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS & ONLINE – Lark Mason Associates’ online auction that closed July 7 featured three works by Swedish American artist Birger Sandzén (1871-1954), all from a private collection in Arizona. One of them, titled “Snow and Mountain,” was done in oil on board and, like the others, has been exhibited in two fine art shows in 1998 by Douglas A. Frazer Fine Art. Estimated at $10/15,000, “Snow and Mountain” sold to an American buyer for $30,003. The same buyer bought the other oil, this done on canvas and titled “Twilight,” for $30,000. The watercolor by Sandzén titled “Trees Along the Smoky River” from 1930, sold to another buyer within estimate for $3,751.

A more extensive recap will follow in a future issue.