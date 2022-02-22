Sandzen Landscape Achieves Pinnacle Of Soulis Sale

LONE JACK, MO. — Dirk Soulis’ three days of auctions February 18-20 reached its apex on the second day of sales when “Pine and Aspen” by Birger Sandzen’s (1871-1954) achieved $46,000 and topped its $25/40,000 estimate. The oil on artist’s board work, which had a sight size of 19½ by 23¼ inches and was signed lower right, had provenance to the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg, Kan. One of the artist’s popular Colorado scenes, it had been consigned to the sale by a world traveler who had a home base in Kansas City, Mo.; it sold to a collector in Mission Hills, Kan., who beat out an online bidder.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap of all three days of sale will appear in a future issue.