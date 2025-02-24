Sandwich’s Sales Start Strong

HARWICH, MASS. — Eldred’s recently announced it was reviving sales at Sandwich Auction House and, on February 12 and 14, the relaunched firm had its first two sales: first, a 264-lot February Discovery auction followed two days later by Collect: Art 101, in which 143 lots were gaveled down. Ronald W.F. Searle’s (American/English/French, 1920-2011) sepia ink and watercolor on paper titled “American Abroad” was the star of the February Discovery auction, soaring to a California buyer for $7,800 against an estimate of $100/300. Two days later, a colorful still life of a floral bouquet by Eugene E. Speicher (American, 1883-1962), blossomed from a $150/250 estimate to $2,340 and top-lot status in the Collect: Art 101 auction; an Illinois private collector had the prevailing bid. Prices include the buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from both sales will be the focus of a forthcoming review, in an upcoming issue.