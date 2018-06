BELGRADE, MAINE — On June 4, 2018, the Lord called home the most beautiful person I ever knew. I cannot blame the Lord for wanting someone so special in his presence, but it is so hard to let her go and I will continue to love and miss her to the day I die.

Sandy’s beauty is not just a reference to her looks (however, she was a stunningly attractive lady), but most important was the beauty that emitted from within. Sandy was simply good, kind, sweet, caring and understanding to her very core. For the past 30 years, I can think of no one who met and got to know her, who did not love or at the very least like her.

Sandy and her six siblings came from humble beginnings on a small farm in Greenfield, Mass. In her youth, she was timid and somewhat introverted, but a very bad mid-life experience left her with the desire to overcome her shyness. In time, she learned to be more outgoing and simply blossomed like an exquisite rose. Her natural sweetness, incredible positive spirit and captivating smile endeared her to everyone she met. Sandy was a humble person and never held herself above others. When she first started working at Julia Auctioneers, all of her fellow workers loved to work and be with this wonderful spirit. Later, when she became vice president of the company, the employees who used to work with her now worked for her but continued to adore her and her kind and understanding ways.

Sandy was a lady of great class and dignity, reflected by how she dressed, how she carried herself, but most important, how she dealt with others. She refused to speak ill of others, would never cuss, and her simple, sweet ways combined with her incredible smile made being with her a wonderful and pleasant experience.

In addition to becoming outgoing, she also chose to overcome her fears and developed a great adventurous attitude. She knew I loved to fly fish, so off to L.L. Bean she went to learn and master this challenging sport. Then she accompanied me to the Miramichi River in Canada to pursue the elusive Atlantic salmon (on one trip, she caught 18 salmon, an incredible accomplishment!). Together we fished for bone fish in the Bahamas, Patagonia, Canada and also on many other fishing adventures throughout Maine (Pierce Pond was one of her favorites). But her ultimate favorite was the Alaskan wilderness fishing for rainbows, char and salmon.

She was originally uncomfortable with guns but, once again, she overcame her fears and joined me in Argentina and South Dakota to hunt dove.

Skiing down a mountain trail was at first a great fear but, once again, Sandy was determined to overcome that fear, and for many years we skied throughout Maine, Vail, Beavercreek and Telluride, Colo.

Despite her timid youth, she was extraordinarily brave. After her diagnosis of brain cancer, she refused to let it depress her or diminish her smile and positive attitude. As she was wheeled into the operating room, for surgery, her daughter Wendy and I stood on either side of her holding her hand and attempting to console her while desperately trying to hold back our tears (but not doing a very good job of it). It was Sandy who was actually consoling us and telling us it would be alright. Sandy retained her remarkable positive attitude and precious smile up to the very end.

Sandy was born November 26, 1946, to Raymond Ronald Noyes and Geraldine Inez Holden Noyes (both of whom predeceased her). Later she attended Zion College in Rhode Island and also, Thomas College in Waterville, Maine. Sandy first worked for IBM, then became a dental hygienist. For a period of time, she cared for children in foster care, many of whom were positively impacted by her special care. In the mid-1980s, she moved to Waterville and became an employee at James D. Julia Auctioneers. Here, Sandy not only developed the admiration of her fellow employees but was a favorite of the many customers from all over the world. On March 25, 2004, she married Jim Julia (who survives her). Together, they not only ran the internationally renowned auction company but also traveled all over the world for business and pleasure.

Sandy has gone to be with the angels, of which she was already one. Her passing has left an enormous void to many of the people she touched. Her spectacular smile, her sweet and positive attitude and wonderful demeanor will surely be as much enjoyed in heaven as it was here on earth. Rest in Peace, you extraordinary lady!

—Jim Julia

Sandy is also survived by her daughter Wendy and husband, Police Chief Jim Smith of Kouts, Ind.; Wendy and Jim’s three children, Benjamin Morton of Knoxville, Tenn., Aaron Morton of Indianapolis, Ind., and Casey Morton of Kouts. Sandy is also survived by her four sisters — Donna Burt and her husband, Gregory, of Williston, Vt; Judy Warriner, and her husband, Ronald, of Vernon, Vt; Carol Willette and her husband, Robert, of Hinsdale, N.H.; Brenda Noyes and her wife, Marie Managhan, of Billerica, Mass.; together with her twin brothers, Ronald Noyes and his wife, Sheila, of Greenville, Mass. and Rodney Noyes of Greenfield, Mass.

Sandy is also survived by her two stepsons and their families; Dawson and Kellie Julia with their daughter, Kyli, of South China, Maine, and Travis and Jennifer Julia with their children, Hudson and Vivian, of Telluride, Colo.

She is also survived by a vast number of nieces and nephews, and friends from all over the United States and throughout the world.

Visiting hours will be conducted at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street in Waterville, Maine, on Saturday, June 9, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, June 10, at 2 pm at the funeral home, with a graveside service immediately following. Arrangements are under the care of Veilleux Funeral Home, whose website — www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com — features an online guestbook to share memories or condolences with Sandy’s family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, or online www.Dana-Farber.org or to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online www.stjude.org

A special celebration will take place in July. Anyone wishing to attend, please call Nancy Noonan at 207-742-0006 to receive an invitation and details for the Celebration of Sandy’s Life.