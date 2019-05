DALLAS — On day two of J. Garrett Auctioneers’ April 27 and 28 auction featuring the collection of the ground-breaking auctioneer, dealer and interior decorator Sandra Clements, a Carrera marble sculpture by Nineteenth Century Italian sculptor Biggi Fausto sold at almost double its high estimate, bringing $28,000 with buyer’s premium. The 49-inch-high sculpture shows, with amazing detail, Pharaoh’s daughter holding the infant Moses in a blanketed basket. The circa 1885–90 piece, from the Clements collection, is signed on verso Fausto, Biggi. Watch for a full review of the two-day auction in an upcoming edition.