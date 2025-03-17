Sandoz Cat Sits Pretty For Carlsen Gallery

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — In Carlsen Gallery’s March Madness Antiques at Auction, conducted on the 16th of the month, Édouard-Marcel Sandoz’s (Swiss, 1881-1971) “Chat Assis (Seated Cat)” claimed top-lot honors. The 16-5/8-inch bronze sculpture was signed and bore a foundry mark for Susse Frères, Paris. The feline stretched beyond its $20/40,000 estimate, ultimately resting with a phone bidder for $51,000, including buyer’s premium. An upcoming issue will feature additional results, including “quite a few surprises,” said Russ Carlsen.