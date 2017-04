PHILADELPHIA, PENN. — Selling high above the rest at Freeman’s April 26 American furniture, folk and decorative arts sale was an Eighteenth Century painting from Jamaican born multi-talented artist Samuel Felsted. The oil on canvas work depicted a northeast view of the house of Mr. Emanuel Lousada in Kingston and received a flurry of pre-sale interest, ultimately driving the bidding up to $100,000, well above the $15,000 high estimate.

“It’s a very special painting,” said Lynda Cain, vice president and department head. “Felsted was a fascinating man.”

A complete review of the auction will appear in a future edition.