PHILADELPHIA, PENN. — Freeman’s has announced the passing of its Chairman, friend, and “fearless leader” Samuel “Beau” M. Freeman II (1936-2017).

Representing the sixth generation of the Freeman’s family, Beau has been a staple at Freeman’s since 1958; throughout his career, he was involved in all aspects of the business — from sweeping floors, to appraising Philadelphia clocks and furniture, to carrying his family’s company into the Twenty First Century.

Perhaps most comfortable behind the auctioneer’s podium with gavel in hand, Beau called an auction at Freeman’s as recently as this past Monday. Donning his trademark bow tie, he was a dynamic figurehead for the company and a true Chestnut Hill gentleman with a steadfast passion for the auction business. Known for his gracious humility, courtesy, effusive charm and dry wit, Beau was loved by his employees, friends, and family alike. His office was a place where people often stopped for advice, friendly conversation, or simply to hear a lively anecdote from Freeman’s past.

A native of Philadelphia, Beau attended Germantown Friends School and graduated from Wesleyan University in 1958. Beau enjoyed spending his free time with his beloved wife, Peggy, his four children and eight grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and ever remembered by those who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.