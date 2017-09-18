ROCKVILLE, MD. — At the 2 pm session at Weschler’s September 15 auction, a large, 45 by 50 ½ inch acrylic on canvas, “Fan Fire IV,” by American artist Sam Gilliam (b 1933) came to the block with an estimate of $100/150,000. From a Washington, DC estate, the painting sold at $332,400, including the premium. It lead the two-session auction during where, in the morning, an Elizabethan gilt-silver mounted Chinese blue and white two-handle bowl, Xuande Mark and Period (1426-1435), flew past its humble, $1/1,500 estimate (it had age cracks) to sell for $48,000.

A full review of the sale will appear in a future issue. For further information, www.weschlers.com or 202-628-1281.