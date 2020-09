ROCKVILLE, Md. – It was neither a star nor little, but Sam Gilliam’s “Twinkle Too” soared to the celestial price of $79,950, more than twice its low estimate. The acrylic and aluminum dust on canvas work, which was unsigned, dated to circa 1967 and measured 36 by 40½ inches, generated competition from phone and internet bidders before it sold to an international bidder online. It was one of four works by Gilliam in the sale; another untitled example of the same medium and dated 1973 brought $17,080, the second-highest price in the September 18 Capital Collections auction of among approximately 325 lots featured. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.