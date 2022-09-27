Sam Francis Etching & Aquatint Is Rainmaker At Santa Fe Art Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: September 27, 2022
SANTA FE — From a private New Mexico collection, Sam Francis’ (1923-1994) etching and aquatint, “Le stagioni: La pioggia d’oro,” 1984, brought $16,250, including buyer’s premium, the top seller in Santa Fe Art Auction’s September 24 sale of art, design and photography. Edition 2 of 30, the work was signed and editioned lower right “Sam Francis 2/30” published by 2RC Edizioni d’Arte, Rome, and printed by Vigna Antoniniana, Rome, with its blindstamps It measured 38¾ by 78½ inches.
More from the auction house’s annual contemporary sale of art, design, furniture and photography will be discussed in an upcoming issue.
Stunning Stained Glass Window Closes At $362,500 In Abell Online Auction
September 27, 2022
Heritage Adds Verse To George Harrison’s ‘Ransom’ Guitar Saga
September 27, 2022
Gift From China’s Empress Dowager Brings Imperial Price
September 27, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036