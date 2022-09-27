Sam Francis Etching & Aquatint Is Rainmaker At Santa Fe Art Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SANTA FE — From a private New Mexico collection, Sam Francis’ (1923-1994) etching and aquatint, “Le stagioni: La pioggia d’oro,” 1984, brought $16,250, including buyer’s premium, the top seller in Santa Fe Art Auction’s September 24 sale of art, design and photography. Edition 2 of 30, the work was signed and editioned lower right “Sam Francis 2/30” published by 2RC Edizioni d’Arte, Rome, and printed by Vigna Antoniniana, Rome, with its blindstamps It measured 38¾ by 78½ inches.

More from the auction house’s annual contemporary sale of art, design, furniture and photography will be discussed in an upcoming issue.