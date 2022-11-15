Sam Doyle Stars At Slotin’s Fall Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BUFORD, GA. — Slotin Folk Art’s Fall and Spring Masterpiece Sales have drawn worldwide attention from the outsider, self-taught, folk art and folk pottery community for many years and the November 12-13 edition was no exception. As in the past, a Bill Traylor graphite and paint on found paper attracted much advance attention, bidding and the probable assumption that it would top this sale as his works have in many past sales. But…surprise, surprise…Sam Doyle proved more popular with both of his paint on found weathered roofing tin earning the first and second on the first day of the sale. At $66,250 for “Dr Buz Ha LO!” and $63,750 for “J.R. (Jackie Robinson)” it was Doyle’s day at Slotin! Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; the two-day sale, with all its twists, turns and surprises, will be reviewed in a future issue.