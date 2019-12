Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Steve Allman’s Salt City Holiday Antiques Show, November 23-24, attracted its largest attendance of early shoppers for the holiday gift buying event. The show’s 150 exhibitors were ready with antique and vintage holiday decorations and many antique suggestions for presents. There was also a good deal of shopping for antique furniture and home décor as the crowd perused the wares offered, which ranged from the Colonial American era to Midcentury Modern.

Willori Antiques from nearby Rochester, N.Y., was showing a collection of American Federal period furniture with five pieces made from tiger maple wood. This proved very popular for two of these valuable pieces sold on the first day; one a three-drawer-over-four-drawer chest, the other more of a Federal style with glove boxes on the top.

Christian Swanson, Piles Grove, N.J., was selling from his collection, but it had a very different flavor. The furniture was Midcentury Modern or even Danish modern from the Twentieth Century. His collection pointed out that this show really had something for all tastes and styles, and further illustrated that there was an appreciative audience for a broad range of styles. Swanson sold a tall chest and several smaller pieces from his inventory, enough that on the second day he was able to bring in more to fill the gaps in his display.

Sharon Green Antiques, a Connecticut exhibitor, was showing a collection of circa 1750-1850 painted furniture along with small silver “whimsies.” Sales included a set of six painted chairs from Maine, some of the 100-year-old hand-sewn quilts and a large assortment of smalls.

Bob LaVallee, a Baltimore exhibitor, shops in England with a few friends several times each year. There he finds all kinds of interesting curiosities. This time he was selling most unusual gadgets, including a sterling silver bone holder, a device intended to allow eating meat off the bone without getting messy.

Some exhibiting dealers sold from a wide range of merchandise. Cathy Freyee from nearby Auburn, N.Y., was among this group. Her inventory included furniture from pre-Revolutionary War America to a plastic Santa lawn decoration with “all kinds of smalls,” she said. The sales also included a set of eight paint-decorated chairs from the Nineteenth Century, a set of stacked barrister’s bookcases, vintage Christmas decorations, several early Twentieth Century children’s sleds from Paris, Maine, and a 100-plus-year-old mahogany desk.

Coming from McGraw, N.Y., Wayne Pennell of Farm House Antiques & Collectibles was showing an early railway express cart in the middle of his collection. He also found a great many working tools from the Nineteenth Century and early advertising.

Judy’s Corner Antiques brought inventory from home in Baldwinsville, just a short ride away from the show. This included a collection of New York and New England stoneware from the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries, some of which sold. The crocks were in excellent condition, many labeled with maker or vendor markings. Owner Judy Coomes also reported the sale of another set of barrister bookcases, several stands from the Eighteenth Century and a great many smalls. Her husband Mike was busy selling, too, and reported the sale of a wall-hanging salt box with lid and drawer and some Shaker made pantry boxes in original paint.

The Colony Shop from Fayetteville, N.Y., was showing furniture from the Eighteenth Century, but the business’s sales seemed to be more in fine art.

“Midcentury Modern was selling,” according to Diane DeVolder. This Rochester dealer filled one of the larger spaces in the show with tables covered in small antiques in showcases and furniture in front. She said her sales included two tables from the Twentieth Century, high value glassware and “a lot of Christmas [ decorations].”

The Village Antiques, Syracuse, N.Y., was busy with little things, including toys, Christmas decorations and dolls and associated paraphernalia. Charlie Landon and Sandra Belko, his partner, were writing sales receipts most of the two days for their small antiques and collectibles.

Jim Kerr, Howes Cave, N.Y., offered his collection of ironstone dishes and accessories, but over the years he has expanded to have transferware as well. Cheri and Bob Charboneau, Honeoye Falls, N.Y., traded in their Nineteenth Century small antiques, including lighting and household tools. Also, a charming commode in red milk paint found a new home. The McCloskys, Lynbrook, N.Y., were selling from their Christmas decorations as well as the clocks that George McClosky restores.

This show is a consolidation of two past shows, according to promoter Steve Allman – one in late October and the other on Thanksgiving weekend. He said, “By changing the date to this weekend prior to Thanksgiving and now having only the one show, clearly, we have strengthened this one with a full house of exhibitors and great attendance.” He pointed out that there was a waiting list for exhibitors to get into the show, and attendance this year was more than 20 percent higher than last year.

Allman Promotions has three shows in Syracuse annually with this as the first of the season. Next will be January 18-19, and later in the winter, March 14-15. All are conducted at New York State Fairgrounds, but the building changes in January to the Center of Progress Building as these other shows are larger with about 200 exhibitors. Hours are the same, Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm. For information, 315-686 5789 or www.allmanpromotions.com.