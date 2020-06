Sales Are Smooth For Corcoran’s Auction Barn

Review by Greg Smith, Images Courtesy The Auction Barn LLC

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – Brian Corcoran presented his third sale June 14 at The Auction Barn as 243 lots were offered in an online-only format. Bidders were also able to put in absentee and telephone bids.

He said the sale went well from his end with a few sleepers finding their way to the top of the results.

About 14 consignors padded the auction from estates throughout Connecticut.

A couple hundred bidders followed along online to get their hands on the merch, which ranged in price from $31 to $2,813. That top end was paid for a Nineteenth Century portrait of a gentleman, oil on canvas, 26½ by 21¾ inches, that sold to a European trade buyer after 26 bids. It had a label on the back for the late Nineteenth/early Twentieth Century New York City gallery Clausen Art Rooms, which was on Madison Avenue.

Behind at $1,750 was a pencil-signed Alexander Calder lithograph, numbered 44 of 150, measuring 29¾ by 22 inches wide. Another modern lithograph, this one signed Marc Chagall, went out at $625.

A number of colorful carpets produced some fine results, including $1,000 paid for a Chinese floral and bird design rug, 9 feet 9 inches by 8 feet 1 inch. Catching $344 was a Persian floral design rug, which measured 8 feet 8 inches by 3 feet 7 inches. A Persian saddle bag would sell between the estimates at $188.

Among crafted pieces was a Nineteenth Century mahogany case clock with spiral hood columns and turned brass finials. A note inside referenced a possible retailer in Scottish dealer John Bell of Aberdeen and a possible maker in John Patterson, Coatbridge, or James Patterson, Edinburgh. It brought $625.

Rising to $937 was a gouache by Francis Luis Mora titled “The Revolutionary War,” 17 by 11¾ inches sight.

New Milford may soon have a good old-fashioned, no-reserve, country-style auction at The Auction Barn. Corcoran plans to conduct cataloged sales in one building on the property and country auctions in the other. Asked how many events he’ll have per month, he said, “As many as I can.” Corcoran said he is working out permitting for the business within the structure and hopes to have it settled soon.

Corcoran’s next cataloged sale will be in July. Prices, with buyer’s premium, as reported by the auction house. For more information, www.theauctionbarnct.com or 860-799-0608.