Salem Secretary Tops Doyle’s Boston Collects Auction

BOSTON — An impressive form of late Eighteenth Century American furniture would have to be a Federal inlaid mahogany gentleman’s secretary; Doyle offered one attributed to Nehemiah Adams of Salem, Mass., in its September 29 “Boston Collects” auction on September 29. Boasting provenance to William Randolph Hearst and two other private collections in Maryland, as well as previous auction history at a Sotheby’s Parke Bernet sale in 1938 and one at Sotheby’s in 2008, the piece sold to a private collector, underbid by another private collector, for $12,600 including buyer’s premium. It was the highest price of the 209-lot sale, which will be discussed in greater detail in an upcoming issue.