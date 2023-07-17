Safford Goose Decoy Flies To $594,000 In Copley’s $3.5 Million Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HINGHAM, MASS. — New England decoys and sporting art were strong performers at Copley Fine Art Auctions’ July 13-14 Sporting Sale. From the collection of Thomas Evans Jr, Charles Safford’s outstanding sleeping goose, made in Newburyport, Mass., about 1920, was one of the highlights of the auction, realizing $594,000. Exhibited frequently and appearing in several publications, the carving was well-known to collectors. A pair of mergansers by New Hampshire’s George Boyd, sold individually, earned a combined $270,000. Aiden Lassell Ripley’s 1947 watercolor of dove hunters brought $114,000, leading the sporting art category and setting a new world record for the artist. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; an upcoming issue will feature a more comprehensive sale review.